There is palpable tension among some traditional rulers in Ogun State as the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, might soon remove them, DAILY POST can report. Abiodun, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that the Chieftaincy Review Committee he earlier set up has recommended among other things in …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KzgH2E
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KzgH2E
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]