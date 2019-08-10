JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Tension in Ogun with Gov. Abiodun set to dethrone 75 Amosun Obas – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
There is palpable tension among some traditional rulers in Ogun State as the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, might soon remove them, DAILY POST can report. Abiodun, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that the Chieftaincy Review Committee he earlier set up has recommended among other things in …

dapo.PNG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KzgH2E
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top