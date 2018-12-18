2018 was another roller coaster year in US politics, and for no one more than President Donald Trump and some of his closest allies.
As Trump entered his second year in office, the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 …
Read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EB6Xo0
Get more World News
As Trump entered his second year in office, the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 …
Read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EB6Xo0
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]