“People are exposing their eyes to this stream of photons from these objects,” says Dr. Dan Siegel, explaining just how impactful screens can be on our sleep.
“They basically tell your brain, ‘Stay awake!’” Dr. Dan Siegel is a clinical professor of Psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, and …
Read more via https://ift.tt/2J5ePOf
“They basically tell your brain, ‘Stay awake!’” Dr. Dan Siegel is a clinical professor of Psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, and …
Read more via https://ift.tt/2J5ePOf
Last edited by a moderator:[79]