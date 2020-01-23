Three former African leaders and envoys from Asian countries are billed to attend various activities lined up to commemorate the 83rd birthday of former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.
They include former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; former Sierra Leonian president, Ernest Bai Koroma, and former …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32mHgk2
Get More Nigeria Political News
They include former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; former Sierra Leonian president, Ernest Bai Koroma, and former …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32mHgk2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]