Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

World Three Killed In Xenophobic-Linked Violence In South Africa’s Soweto – Police –Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The police on Thursday said three people were killed during looting in Johannesburg’s sprawling Soweto township.

The police also confirmed that 27 people have so far been arrested in the violence, which had a xenophobic component. “I can confirm that two were shot and one …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PQGt4b

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top