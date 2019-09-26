Checks by TheCable showed that the bill amends 80 provisions across the companies income tax, petroleum profits tax, personal income tax, value-added tax, customs and excise duties, capital gains tax and stamp duties.The bill, which was signed into law on Monday, has a lot more implications (good or bad depending on what side you are on).Apart from the VAT increase from 5% to 7.5%, here are 15 other implications of the new finance bill.1. Raise value-added tax to 7.5% from 5%.