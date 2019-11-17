Entertainment Tonto Dikeh Sets New Record, Becomes First Popular Nigerian To Be Deported From Dubai – 360Nobs.com

#1
Tonto Dikeh visit to Dubai has been cut short after she was deported from the city.

Report emanating from Dubai has it that Tonto Dikeh has been deported after she got into a brouhaha with a security guard because she was denied entry into “One Music Fest” event centre.....

tonto.JPG

via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/356Lk8f

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top