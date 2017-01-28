Wayne Rooney is ready to quit Manchester United this summer for a final huge payday in China, where some clubs are willing to pay the England captain, 31, as much as £1m a week. (Sun) See other stories below: - Watford are considering an offer approaching £27m for 27-year-old striker Odion Ighalo from China's Shanghai Shenhua - and will let him go this month. (Daily Mirror) - An agreement for Marseille to sign 29-year-old midfielder Dimitri Payet from West Ham is still "miles away". The Hammers want at least £30m but Marseille have indicated they will not pay more than £25m. (Sky Sports) - But Marseille have made what they says is a fourth and final bid of £27.2m plus a possible £3m in add-ons for Payet, and Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has urged his board to accept the offer. (Times - subscription required) - Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 24, says he is not interested in a move to China or Spain and wants to stay with the Reds and emulate the club's legends. (Daily Mail) - Chelsea will turn their attention to Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, 30, if their bid for Celtic's Craig Gordon, 34, fails. (Sun) - Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, spoke to team-mate Anthony Martial, 21, last month to tell him to take on board manager Jose Mourinho's advice. (Daily Telegraph) - Aston Villa are ready to offer 21-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish to Premier League Middlesbrough for striker Jordan Rhodes, 26, in a surprise cash-plus-player deal. (Daily Mirror) - Manager Antonio Conte does not know whether 32-year-old defender Branislav Ivanovic will remain a Chelsea player beyond this month, after an approach by Zenit St Petersburg. (Evening Standard) - Hull City are vying with Nice, Bordeaux and Fiorentina for Zenit St Petersburg's 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder Mauricio. (TASS - in Russian) - Hull are also set to rival Crystal Palace for 25-year-old Olympiakos midfielder Luka Milivojevic. (ESPN) - Manchester United target Paulo Dybala, a 23-year-old Argentina striker, is close to agreeing a new contract with Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian) - Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has made a bid for Swansea defender Neil Taylor, 27, and winger Modou Barrow, 24. (Daily Telegraph) - Birmingham City have expressed an interest in 23-year-old Juventus forward Francesco Margiotta. (Goal.com) - Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, 38, who is a free agent after leaving MLS side New York City, says he has "turned down a few Premier League offers" and has no desire "to get involved in a relegation dogfight". (Daily Mail) - Chelsea will not pursue a deal to sign 31-year-old Swansea striker Fernando Llorente this month. (Guillem Balague on Twitter) - Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is keeping faith with his squad, insisting there is only a "1%" chance of any January arrivals. (Talksport) Finally… - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side's recent struggles are not down to fatigue. (Guardian)