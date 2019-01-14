Metro TRENDING VIDEO: Nigerian soldiers push armoured tank on battle field - THE CABLE

A video of soldiers pushing an apparently faulty armoured personnel carrier (APC) has surfaced online.

In what appears a frontline in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents, the soldiers were heard saying “they are pushing APC by number. Nigerian army, there is problem.”

An APC is a combat vehicle designed with arms and equipped to transport squad of soldiers.




