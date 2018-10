So, it may seem as if Nollywood Actor, Gbenro Ajibade and his wife may Osas are having an alleged marital crisis, following a new development on IG.Of course these are just speculations, but then again, these are subtle signs that leads to a marriage crash.. Gbenro has been in Atlanta …via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Ps6ZUf Get more Nigeria Entertainment News