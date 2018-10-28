Entertainment Troubled marriage? Gbenro Ajibade unfollows wife Osas, doesn’t acknowledge her birthday – YabaLeftOnline

#1
So, it may seem as if Nollywood Actor, Gbenro Ajibade and his wife may Osas are having an alleged marital crisis, following a new development on IG.

Of course these are just speculations, but then again, these are subtle signs that leads to a marriage crash.. Gbenro has been in Atlanta …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Ps6ZUf

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top