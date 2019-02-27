Politics Twitter User Exposes Huge Rigging In Borno Using A Bodycam (Video) – Nairaland

#1
An undercover video uncovered recently reveals how President Buhari may have polled over 800,000 votes in insecurity-prone Borno State.

The video reveals a polling station with little voter turnout and a comprehensive ballot thumb-printing operation, one of many such operations according to PDP party …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TplRox

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top