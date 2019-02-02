Famous record label boss Ubi Franklin celebrates 33rd birthday as he shares cute photo on his page recently.
Ubi Franklin was born on February 2, 1986. Currently, he is one of the most successful music managers in Nigeria.....
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2t08DzH
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Ubi Franklin was born on February 2, 1986. Currently, he is one of the most successful music managers in Nigeria.....
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2t08DzH
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]