AC Milan have been given until June 2021 to comply with UEFA’s break-even Financial Fair Play rule or face a one-season ban from European matches, European soccer’s governing body said on Friday.
Under UEFA regulations, any club spending more than the revenue it generates faces possible sanctions, including, in …
read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2s0grB3
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Under UEFA regulations, any club spending more than the revenue it generates faces possible sanctions, including, in …
read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2s0grB3
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]