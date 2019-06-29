KingMakers Entertainment singer Vicki Royce has taken to her Twitter page to share her rape story. This is coming hours after singer Timi Dakolo’s wife Busola Dakolo revealed how she was raped by COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo at the age of 17.
Reacting to the story, Vicki recalled …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Yp3pvi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Reacting to the story, Vicki recalled …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Yp3pvi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]