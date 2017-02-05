Submit Post Advertise

World US Appeal Court Denies Request to Restore Trump's Travel Ban

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Feb 5, 2017 at 11:10 AM. Views count: 81

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    A U.S. appeal court on Saturday evening denied an emergency appeal from the U.S. Department of Justice to restore President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning entry of citizens of 7 Islamic nations.

    "Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said.

    A reply from the Department in support of the emergency appeal will be issued on Monday.

    The Department filed the appeal a day after a federal judge in Seattle ordered Trump's travel ban to be lifted. The president's Jan. 27 order had barred admission of citizens from the seven nations for 90 days.
     

    Lequte, Feb 5, 2017 at 11:10 AM
