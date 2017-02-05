A U.S. appeal court on Saturday evening denied an emergency appeal from the U.S. Department of Justice to restore President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning entry of citizens of 7 Islamic nations. "Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said. A reply from the Department in support of the emergency appeal will be issued on Monday. The Department filed the appeal a day after a federal judge in Seattle ordered Trump's travel ban to be lifted. The president's Jan. 27 order had barred admission of citizens from the seven nations for 90 days.