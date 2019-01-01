Many Nigerians who applied for US visa will miss their appointments as the United States embassy in Abuja and its consulate in Lagos have shutdown indefinitely.
With this development, applicants for tourist, study, business visas, immigrant visas or any other travel document ,will not be …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2RltJGs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
With this development, applicants for tourist, study, business visas, immigrant visas or any other travel document ,will not be …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2RltJGs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]