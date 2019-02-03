The sting operation came complete with a fake university website India has made a diplomatic protest to the US after 129 Indian students were arrested for enrolling in a fake university.
The University of Farmington, advertised as based in Michigan state, was run by undercover agents from the …
via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2G6wNRp
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The University of Farmington, advertised as based in Michigan state, was run by undercover agents from the …
via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2G6wNRp
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]