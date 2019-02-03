Entertainment US fake university sting angers India – BBC News

#1
The sting operation came complete with a fake university website India has made a diplomatic protest to the US after 129 Indian students were arrested for enrolling in a fake university.

The University of Farmington, advertised as based in Michigan state, was run by undercover agents from the …



via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2G6wNRp

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top