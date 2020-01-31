As the coronavirus epidemic worsens in China and the virus trickles beyond the country’s borders, U.S. officials are taking precautions, just in case the virus becomes "the next pandemic."
As a result, 195 Americans who were flown from Wuhan to the U.S. will be quarantined for 14 days, the Centers …
Read more via livescience.com https://ift.tt/2Udn8Pp
