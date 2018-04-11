Entertainment

Submit Post Advertise

    Nollywood Veteran actress,Patience Ozokwor and evangelist popularly known as Mama Gee is in a happy mood right now as she welcomes 16th grandchild yesterday.

    The Veteran actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her grandchild with caption saying..

    Come and join me sing halleluyah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you God for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditiona


