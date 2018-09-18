Singer, Wizkid certainly had one helluva time while he was performing on stage recently.
In a video now making the rounds online, the singer can be seen ‘grinding’ a plus sized lady while he was performing on stage....
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2yyiUWf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a video now making the rounds online, the singer can be seen ‘grinding’ a plus sized lady while he was performing on stage....
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2yyiUWf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]