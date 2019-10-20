Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid brought ‘soapy’ crooner, Naira Marley on stage at his concert dubbed “Starboy Fest”, which took place The 02 Arena, London on Saturday. Popular Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Naira Marley The event was on the same day with the prestigious award night “The Headies Award”. Wizkid took …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2J7LT9b
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2J7LT9b
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]