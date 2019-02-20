Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says the army is bound to obey orders from constituted authorities, dismissing Atiku Abubakar’s call for the military not to obey President Muhammadu Buhari. On Monday, Buhari directed security operatives to deal ruthlessly with those who might want to snatch ballot boxes during …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2IzuloS
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2IzuloS
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]