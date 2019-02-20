Politics We are bound to obey Buhari, Buratai replies Atiku – TheCable

#1
Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says the army is bound to obey orders from constituted authorities, dismissing Atiku Abubakar’s call for the military not to obey President Muhammadu Buhari. On Monday, Buhari directed security operatives to deal ruthlessly with those who might want to snatch ballot boxes during …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2IzuloS
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top