Politics We Will Stop Recognizing Buhari As President After May 29 – Opposition Parties – OluFamous.Com

#1
Opposition political parties under the aegis of the Coalition of United Political Parties have vowed not to recognise Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s President beyond May 29, 2019.

They said they would ensure, within civil means, that Buhari did not enjoy what they called a stolen mandate based on his …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2Tq1FTu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[13]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top