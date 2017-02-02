Submit Post Advertise

Metro We Won't Allow 2Face's Protest To Hold In Lagos - Police

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Feb 2, 2017 at 8:16 AM.

  kemi

    kemi

    The Lagos State Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni on Wednesday said he will not allow the planned protest against the Federal Government slated for February 5 to hold in the state.

    Popular musician, TuFace Idibia who joined the call for protest by some concerned Nigerians over the state of the nation, had used his social media platforms to appeal to his supporters to join the movement.

    But Owoseni, who had earlier stated that there was no official request from the protesters notifying security agencies of their plan, said Wednesday that intelligence report indicates that criminals might hijack the process.

    According to the police chief, the command wasn’t ready for that kind of demonstration and as such would not allow it to hold.

    He said no matter how good an intention is, hoodlums would always find a way to harass, rob and attack innocent members of the public, who may wish to go about their Lawful duty.

    Owoseni said: “Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest. And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”
     
    kemi, Feb 2, 2017 at 8:16 AM
    Comments

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    All Policegressives Congress - APC
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 2, 2017 at 8:29 AM
  Jules

    Jules

    They can't stop the protest
     
    Jules, Feb 2, 2017 at 8:34 AM
  curator

    curator

    Where are the occupiers of Nigeria?
     
    curator, Feb 2, 2017 at 8:51 AM
