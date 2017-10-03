Submit Post Advertise

Politics Why EFCC Is After Patience Jonathan – Presidency

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 3, 2017 at 2:11 PM. Views count: 124

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Presidency on Tuesday said that the former First Lady, Patience Jonathan must be attracted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC because of some stolen items

    President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie made the remark in response to Mrs Jonathan’s claim that she is being witch-hunted by the Acting Chairman of the EFCC.

    Mrs Jonathan had accused Magu of bias, and intimidation, lamenting that the EFCC boss had been spreading falsehood and propaganda against her and call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call him to order.

    buhari and PEJ.JPG

    Reacting to the claims of the former First Lady, Onochie said EFCC are only attracted to those who have stolen items.

    In a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, Onochie wrote: “Madam, under your admin, oops, your husband’s admin, perversion of the course of justice was standard. Under @MBuhari’s admin, it’s forbidden.

    “Again, there must be somethings about you that attract @officialEFCC. EFCC is ONLY attracted to those who have stolen items. Do you Have?”
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 3, 2017 at 2:11 PM
    Comments

  2. kayode ajayi

    kayode ajayi KayJay

    It a paradox that it is Mama Peace that they are giving the mother of all trouble.
     
    kayode ajayi, Oct 3, 2017 at 2:50 PM
