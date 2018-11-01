When it seems the euphoria generated by the previously released two videos of the embattled Governor of Kano Abdullahi Ganduje is dying down, a new video emerged on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, showing the Governor receiving bribes from a contractor in his office.
The new video which was recorded …
Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2Qa8raY
Get More Nigeria Political News
The new video which was recorded …
Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2Qa8raY
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]