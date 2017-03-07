Strong indication has emerged that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee, may form a new party if the faction controlled by Ali Modu Sheriff wins at the Supreme Court. Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose and a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North of Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu Kessington, gave the indication in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday while commenting on the meeting of the Southwest caucus of the PDP held in Ekiti on Monday. Governor Ayodele Fayose, who was the chief host , also buttressed the position canvassed by the Federal lawmaker during his opening remarks at the meeting held on Monday. Fayose said : “They said we should settle our problems through political means, let me say here that there are some people in the PDP I can’t be in the same party with. They are too dirty and people like us can’t associate with them”. In his remark, Adebutu said the party was expecting the outcome of its case at the Supreme Court to be able to determine what will be the next line of action. Adebutu, who lamented the crisis shaking the party’s foundation said: “The appeal is still pending at the supreme court and we are waiting for the outcome. We that believe in Ahmed Makarfi have the rights to convene any meeting despite the Appeal Court’s ruling which validated Sheriff’s faction. “Because in the judgement, there was nowhere where it was stated that any of us here was pronounced as PDP non-member. We are still bonafide members. “But let me tell you, people of like minds within the party will surely come together to decide their political fates if Sheriff wins the appeal”, he pointed out.