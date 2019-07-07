advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

General Health Why Quitting Smoking Won’t Completely Eliminate Lung Cancer Deaths – Verywell Health

#1
There are many reasons why quitting smoking won’t eliminate lung cancer deaths, and this is an important point to make when some organizations focus "lung cancer awareness" efforts on smoking cessation.

Information about smoking cessation is presented year-round, but does little for the vast majority of people living with …

tobbaco.JPG

Read more via Verywell Health https://ift.tt/32f1bkk
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top