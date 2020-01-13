Revolutionary guards of Iran have finally revealed why they bombed two United States (US)'s military bases in Iraq on Wednesday, January 8.
Speaking to Iran's parliament in a live address on Sunday, January 12, the commander of the unit that lauched the attack, Hossein Salami...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/37ZpOUh
Get more World News
Speaking to Iran's parliament in a live address on Sunday, January 12, the commander of the unit that lauched the attack, Hossein Salami...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/37ZpOUh
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]