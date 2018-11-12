Entertainment Wizkid Declares Support For Bank W’s Senatorial Ambition – Naijaloaded

#1
After yesterday’s declaration by Bank W that he will be running for the office of the Federal House of Representative come 2019 at an event in Lagos yesterday, lots of support have been coming from every corner of the Nigerian entertainment industry. However, …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2RM446n

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top