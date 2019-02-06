Metro Wole Soyinka Blows Hot, Fires Heavy Shots At Judiciary And Buhari Wasn’t Left Out – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nigerian Nobel Prize winner in Literature,Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka, simply known as Wole Soyinka has reacted to happenings around Nigeria with the 2019 general election just 10 days from now.

The Professor took he swipe at President Muhammadu Buuhari in what he classified as ”hands-off approach” towards the gruesome …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2MOYDlG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top