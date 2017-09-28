Submit Post Advertise

    Zamfara state assistant commissioner of police Mr Emmanuel Adeniyi, attached to the state police command in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been abducted by a group of gunmen suspected to be notorious kidnappers.

    The assistant commissioner of police was reported to have been kidnapped on Wednesday while driving along Dandume/Birnin Gwari road (Katsina/Kaduna) road on his way back to Gusau the capital of Zamfara state.

    A principal officer attached to state command of the Criminal Investigation Department confided in New Telegraph that the incidence and said as at the time he was speaking, the gunmen did not yet demand ransom.

    police.JPG

    It could be recalled that early this month, three police officers including Assistant Supretandant of police, a sergeant and one corporal were kidnapped by armed bandits from a police post of Keta town under Tsafe local government area of the state, but later been released after a joint intervention by the state government and the state police command.
     
