Metro ‘I graduated from credit card fraud in Saudi to drugging cyclists’ – Newtelegraph

#1
Detectives attached to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a Saudi Arabian returnee.

The suspect, Afolabi Akande (49), who specialised in Credit Card Fraud (CCF) in Saudi Arabia, returned to Nigeria to start befriending cyclists, only to later drug them …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DO765r

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top