Metro ‘I would have been dead’ — journalist speaks on attack by Sanwo-Olu’s ‘supporters’ – TheCable

#1
Felicity Ezewuike, a journalist working with Plus TV Africa, says she was “almost lynched” by supporters of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, for filming a development.

In a short video tweeted by Plus TV Africa, Ezewuike said she was filming a protest …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2GlK7Ct

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top