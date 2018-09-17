Entertainment ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’ wins a quiet weekend box office – Pulse Ng

#1
Universal "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" won the weekend box office with an estimated $26.8 million.

The ambitious movies "Fahrenheit 11/9," and "Assassination Nation" fell short. Amazon’s "Life Itself" had the year’s worst opening weekend for a film that opened in more than 2,500 screens, as it …



via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2PYGL8j

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top