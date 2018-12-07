Thugs suspected to be supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), invaded the mandate market and Ipata market in Ilorin, Kwara state, on Thursday morning, chasing away petty traders and TraderMoni agents.
They prevented the agents from carrying on the business of disbursing money to beneficiaries of the TraderMoni …
