Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is crying out to Nigerians for support of her work and official wellness fund.
According to her, she’s dying slowly and also having suicidal thoughts and fear daily. She also called called Iyabo Ojo again for ‘destroying’ her....
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2JAjjPV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to her, she’s dying slowly and also having suicidal thoughts and fear daily. She also called called Iyabo Ojo again for ‘destroying’ her....
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2JAjjPV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]