Entertainment “Is like you are mad” – Khloe blasts troll who attacked her over her dress – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Model, fashion designer and brand ambassador, Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Khloe of the Big Brother Naija fame just reminded us she is still very much around with a controversial dress she wore to an event recently.

The fashion designer and model put her flat tummy on display in her recent photos …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2DxQnpw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top