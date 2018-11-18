Popular Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokor gave us an unknown sermon in a recently conducted interview.
She made it known the artificial hair the ladies of nowadays use for beautification are all from the devils....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2A0Fc3q
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
She made it known the artificial hair the ladies of nowadays use for beautification are all from the devils....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2A0Fc3q
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]