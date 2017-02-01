The January transfer window witnessed a lot of switches for Nigerian players. Presented below are 13 top deals of Nigerian players. 1. Ezekiel Bassey (Enyimba to Barcelona) Arguably the biggest move in the January transfer window. Enyimba winger, Ezekiel Bassey joined Spanish giants Barcelona's B team on a six-month loan deal. 2. Odion Ighalo (Watford to Changchun Yatai) Ighalo ended his nine year relationship with the Pozzo family, quitting Watford for Chinese outfit Changchun Yatai three years after moving to England from Italian side Udinese (Italian billionaire, Giampaolo Pozzo is the owner of Udinese, while his son, Gino Pozzo, owns Watford). 3. Mikel John Obi (Chelsea to Tianjin TEDA) Nigerian skipper Mikel John Obi joined the legion of top fooballers moving to the Chinese Super League, ending his trophy laden nine years at the Stamford Bridge. 4. Chinedu Obasi( AIK to Shenzhen) Obasi revived his football career in Sweden last season scoring six goals in ten games to earn a lucrative deal at Chinese second division side Shenzhen. 5. Wilfred Ndidi (KRC Genk to Leicester City) One of Nigeria's fast rising stars, Wilfred Ndidi made a giant leap from Belgian side KRC Genk after two seasons to English Premier League champions Leicester City. 6. Raheem Lawal (Osmanlıspor to Kayserispor) Lawal opted to move to Kayserispor in the Turkish top flight league till the end of the season after finding first team action hard to come by at Osmanlispor in his second season. 7. Bright Edomwonyi (Sturm Graz to Caykur Rizespor) Former Westerlo Academy player, Bright Edomwonyi will be hoping to revive his career in Turkey after unsuccessful spells in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, FC Liefering, Wacker Innsbruck, TSV Hartberg and Sturm Graz. 8. Aaron Samuel (Guanghzou R&F to CSKA Moscow) Nigeria striker, Aaron Samuel, signed a four and a half year contract with Russian champions CSKA Moscow. 9. Chukwuma Akabueze (Odds BK to Boluspor) One cap Nigerian player, Chukwuma Akabueze, joined Turkish second division club Boluspor from Norwegian top flight side Odds BK on a one and half year deal. 10. Nosa Igiebor (Maccabi Tel Aviv to Caykur Rizespor) Nosa Igiebor joined Godfrey Oboabona and Bright Edomwonyi at Caykur Rizespor before the expiration of his current deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv. 11. Chuba Akpom (Arsenal to Brighton) Arsenal forward, Chuba Akpom, joined Championship club Brightton and Hove Albion on loan after injury cut short his blistering start to his Gunners career this season. The 21-year-old forward has made only four competitive appearances for Arsenal. 12. Elderson Echiejile (Monaco to Sporting Gijon) Echiejile joined his fifth European club Sporting Gijon in the January transfer window after his loan deal with Standard Liege was cut short by his parent club Monaco. 13. Ezekiel Henty (Locomotiv Moscow to Baniyas) After making a big money move to Russian club, Locomotiv Moscow, a year ago, Ezekiel Henty has been sent out on a six months loan deal to Baniyas SC in the Arabian Gulf League.