Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would allow the sale of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 24, to Real Madrid if it meant being able to sign forward Alvaro Morata, 24, from the Spanish club. (Sun) Other stories below: - Celtic keeper Craig Gordon, 34, is on a three-man Chelsea shortlist, as they consider whether to sell 29-year-old Asmir Begovic. (Daily Telegraph) - Conte's side have failed with a £27m bid for 20-year-old Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, who has been labelled "the new Yaya Toure". (Daily Star) - The Blues will launch a bid to sign midfielder Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich this summer, with the German club valuing the 29-year-old at £56m. (El Mercurio - in Spanish) - Liverpool could still lose forward Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, despite the 24-year-old Brazilian signing a new deal at Anfield until 2022. (Daily Mail) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has warned 21-year-old forward Anthony Martial he needs to improve. (Guardian) - Watford have agreed a loan deal for AC Milan's 22-year-old French striker M'Baye Niang, with an option for a permanent transfer. (Watford Observer) - Leicester are facing a major battle to keep record signing Islam Slimani, with Chinese club Tianjin ready to offer £40m for the 28-year-old Algeria striker. (Daily Mirror) - Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri has held talks with Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa, who has asked for a transfer, after the 30-year-old striker's agent criticised the Italian. (Daily Star) - Forward Gaston Ramirez, 26, has handed in a transfer request to Middlesbrough amid interest from Leicester. (Sky Sports) - Portugal centre-back Pepe, 33, will move to Hebei China Fortune when his Real Madrid contract expires at the end of the season. The Chinese club have offered to triple his salary. (Cadena Cope, via AS - in Spanish) - Crystal Palace have agreed a £9m fee for Norwich winger Robbie Brady, 25. (Croydon Advertiser) - Aston Villa are interested in signing Arsenal's 21-year-old forward Chuba Akpom on loan. (Birmingham Mail) - Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has refused to answer questions over his future as speculation mounts that the 46-year-old could leave when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror) - Former Sunderland player Emanuele Giaccherini wants to leave Napoli, and both Roma and Milan are interested in signing the 31-year-old winger. (Calcio Mercato) - Sunderland will rival their former boss Dick Advocaat, now manager of Fenerbahce, in the race to sign Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam, 31. (Sun) - The Black Cats are also considering making a bid for QPR's 30-year-old former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha. (Daily Telegraph) Finally… - West Ham are prepared to let defender Reece Oxford leave on loan, with Scottish club Rangers interested in signing the 18-year-old. (Daily Express)