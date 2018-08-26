Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro 2 guards nabbed by SARS operatives over alleged N5 million theft in Borno hospital – Naija.ng

#1
Operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have arrested two private security guards over alleged theft of N5 million from the coffers of the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital.

A competent source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the suspects were...



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2PCt6V7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top