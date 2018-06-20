Submit Post Advertise

2018 Graduate Development Program at INLAKS, Lagos

Discussion started by auntyzenya, Jun 20, 2018

  1. auntyzenya

    auntyzenya Member

    2018 Graduate Development Program

    We are looking for young and vibrant talent, who are Digital & Technology savvy.

    Candidates will have the opportunity to work in a challenging yet dynamic environment with a diverse team of professionals who are delivering customized and optimized Financial Business solutions to our clients.

    Requirements:

    • Minimum of Second Class (Upper Division) in any of the following Disciplines:
    • Engineering (Electrical/Electronics)
    • Pure and Applied Sciences (Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science)
    For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2JYAvLj – My Job Mag

