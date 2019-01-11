The Nigerian government and mobile telecommunications firm, MTN, have reached an out-court-settlement in a suit filed by government lawyers accusing the company of illegally repatriating $8.1 billion out of the country, lawyers told a federal court Thursday. The Central Bank of Nigeria had accuse
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Rp7PDb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Rp7PDb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]