University students sometimes gather resources to be able to call known musicians to grace events at their school. However such business deals do not always end well.
A Nigerian lady identified as Herdeytutu (@herdetutudiva) on Twitter has taken to the microblogging site to call out fast-rising DMW artiste, Peruzzi....
via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2ScBLO6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
A Nigerian lady identified as Herdeytutu (@herdetutudiva) on Twitter has taken to the microblogging site to call out fast-rising DMW artiste, Peruzzi....
via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2ScBLO6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]