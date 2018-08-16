Has your current location been a major limiting factor when trying to access funds to finance the purchase of that new car, starting a business, sorting family or medical emergencies, payment of children’s school fees or funding the holidays of your dreams? Then this is for you!
Accessing a collateral free loan of up to 1 million Naira irrespective of your current location has just been made easy with Rosabon Personal Loan facility. The Personal Loan facility was created by Nigeria’s Leading non-banking financial institution, Rosabon Financial Services, to provide individuals who are in Paid Employment with access to non-collateralized loans to reach their financial goals easily.
Rosabon Personal Loan which is now live and available to all Salary Earners nationwide comes with a repayment period of up to 8 months at minimal interest rates, thereby making repayment easy and stress free. Now you can easily reach your set targets and sort financial responsibilities.
Benefits of Rosabon Personal Loan?
Contact Rosabon Financial Services now to access the Personal Loan Facility. Call 08150880038/08150880039 or chat us up on Whatsapp 08150880066. You can also send a mail to [email protected]
