Entertainment Actor Verne Troyer’s Cause of Death Ruled as Suicide – Olisa.tv

#1
E! News is reporting that Verne Troyer’s cause of death has been ruled as suicide.

According to the media house, this was confirmed in a statement released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner....



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2C6KUDs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top