Entertainment Actors flaunting wealth on Instagram are misleading young ones – Actor Dele Odule – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Veteran actor, Dele Odule, has advised other actors against flaunting wealth on Instagram, with the belief that it misleads the younger generations.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Dele Odule believes that there are many actors in Nollywood who really have no business being in the industry. ....



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2SR4ppn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top