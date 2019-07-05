Metro Air Peace CEO ‘in tears’ as reps recommend him for national award - The Cable

#1
The recommendation was given when Onyeama appeared before the house during Wednesday’s plenary session.

The lawmakers also resolved to make Air Peace their main carrier.

They had invited Onyeama to honour him for offering to bring citizens caught up in the xenophobic attacks in South Africa back home
AIR PEACE CEO.PNG


READ MORE
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top