Metro BREAKING: South African Government Denies Air Peace Landing Permit - Sahara Reporters

The South African authority has denied Air Peace landing right at the Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg.

The refusal of the South African authority to grant the airline landing permit has once again led to the disruption in the evacuation of Nigerians from that country following the ongoing xenophobic crisis there.

